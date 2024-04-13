The Cincinnati Bengals have a big season ahead of them. The 2024 campaign might be the last season where their core of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will be able to play together. With Higgins being franchise-tagged, there's a good chance he's either traded mid-season, after the season, or just signs elsewhere.
That being said, though… Burrow's status is still in question. If you recall, Joe Burrow suffered a major wrist injury last season that knocked him out for the year. Up until now, reports about the Bengals star's rehab process have been sparse. It's worried fans a little bit.
Well, in a recent press conference, Burrow shone some light on his rehab process. The update was pretty positive: the Bengals star said that he's been doing his regular offseason routine, per Geoff Hobson. Considering that he was just injured less than six months ago, that's a pretty good sign for the team.
“I’m doing the rehab every day. That’s always a part of it. As far as my offseason training, it hasn’t really affected it too much. I’ve been able to pretty much do everything I normally do from a lifting and conditioning standpoint. I’m in a great spot body-wise.”
Burrow injured his wrist during their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was a terrible sight for Bengals fans: immediately after the injury, Burrow couldn't throw a football at all. He was eventually ruled out for the season, and Cincinnati missed the playoffs completely.
Joe Burrow's injury history
The Bengals are hoping that Burrow will be able to return in time for their training camp and pre-season activities. Burrow's career so far has been defined by his lack of a proper training camp. In each of his seasons in the NFL, the star QB has dealt with some sort of injury that hampered his training camp.
In 2022, it was an emergency appendectomy that forced him to miss preseason. Last season, Burrow suffered a calf injury during the Bengals' training camp that caused him to miss valuable preparation time. Many have theorized that this lack of a solid offseason is the reason for Burrow's slow starts to the year.
That's not even mentioning the brutal ACL injury that knocked him out for his rookie year. Health is the most important aspect for a star quarterback. Burrow reassured fans at least that he's doing his best to remain healthy, reiterating that he's going to “listen to his body” more and not overexert himself.
“I’m confident I’ve put all the work in I need to make sure I’m healthy,” Burrow said. “I’m continuing year-to-year to better hone that and make that more efficient. Maybe listen to my body a little more throughout the offseason and not push through things that maybe I have in the past. I’m just starting to learn my body more and more.”
Last season proved that while the Bengals had the pieces to be competitive without Burrow, it was Burrow who could ultimately bring the team to the promised land. Here's to hoping that the star returns better than ever.