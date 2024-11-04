The Cincinnati Bengals overcame the benching of one player, and the healthy scratch of another. But they didn’t have problems with quarterback Joe Burrow. And he got 100% real on the Bengals’ high offensive standards, according to a post on X by Caleb Noe.

“‘If we don't score a touchdown on a drive, I'm not gonna be very happy for the rest of the year.’ Joe Burrow was very clear after today's win about the standard he's setting for himself and the Bengals.”

Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes, and Cincinnati got its first home win as it routed the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 41-24.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow unstoppable

Burrow didn’t spend a lot of time congratulating himself, according to espn.com.

“Just how this season has gone,” Burrow said. “Knowing what's ahead of us. (And) knowing what we’re going to have to do to get back into this. One win isn't going to make or break our season. I’m going to keep striving for perfection every day, every game. Until that happens, what’s there to be happy about?”

Burrow connected on 27 of 39 passes for 351 yards. His coach, Zac Taylor, said Burrow did a superb job, according to bengals.com.

“I thought he did a great job,” Taylor said. “There was a tremendous rhythm we had there on offense going to the midway point in the third quarter. Again, some things that were frustrating that stunted our drives there on the three or four. Jack Jones made the same play against the Chargers last year. So he's an aggressive player and sometimes he catches you on stuff like that, and they capitalized on that. But I thought overall, he did an outstanding job.”

And Burrow’s teammate, tight end Mike Gesicki, benefitted with a big day. Gesicki finished with five catches for 100 yards and two scores.

“I feel like you've got to give Joe (Burrow) a ton of credit for what he does with his feet,” Gesicki said. “I feel like he doesn't get that a lot. The recognition he should for the way he keeps plays alive. I think the first play of the second half, he had that 10-yard run, so he does a great job. Obviously, I can't say enough good things about Joe. And what he does. But (I'm) just trying to continue to build trust in what he does. If there's a little bit of time and he creates a play, I can go make one for him.”