By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

There is nothing to worry about Joe Burrow’s pinky. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback said that the pinky finger on his right hand was okay following a sensational 34-23 come-from-behind road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN).

The Bengals found themselves trailing Tampa Bay by as many as 17 points in the first half but turned the heat on in the final two quarters of the contest to complete the comeback. Burrow passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns with just an interception while completing 24 of 39 pass attempts. After going down 17-0, the Bengals responded with a juggernaut-sized 34 unanswered points. Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins all scored touchdowns off of Burrow’s accuracy in the red zone, so there’s really very little to worry about the quarterback’s hand.

But the Bengals’ stop unit also deserves much credit for holding down the Buccaneers’ attack in the second half. Since allowing a touchdown to Chris Godwin in the second quarter, the Buccaneers were not able to put points on the board until Brady found Russell Gage for a five-yard touchdown very late in the game, which was already virtually decided by the time Tampa Bay ended their scoring drought.

With the win, the Bengals now have a solo grip on the top spot in the AFC North division with a 10-4 record. It also helped them that the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, otherwise, both Cincinnati and the Ravens would be sharing identical 10-4 records.

The Bengals next play the New England Patriots on the road in Week 16.