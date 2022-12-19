By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Joe Burrow and the Bengals dominated the Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has.

Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass of Burrow’s career. He became the first player in NFL history to record 75 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in their first 40 games.

For the game, Burrow completed 27-of-39 passes for 200 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. While the Bengals found themselves down 17-3 at halftime, they would score six straight times to secure the victory. All four of Burrow’s touchdown passes came in the second half.

Joe Burrow has been brilliant through his first three NFL seasons. In 39 games, Burrow has completed 68.2% of his passes for 11,183 yards, 78 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He has added 145 rushing attempts for 502 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This season, Burrow’s 27 passing touchdowns rank third in the NFL while his 3,685 passing yards rank fifth. Burrow’s 68.1 completion percentage is the third-best in the league while 46 completions of 20+ yards ranks tied for sixth.

In the win over the Buccaneers, Cincinnati moved their record to 10-4. They currently have a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. If the season were to end after Week 15, the Bengals would be the No. 3 seed in the AFC.

Burrow has been a generational talent since entering the NFL in 2020. If the Bengals want to make a run to the Super Bowl, they’ll need Burrow to play exactly how he did against the Buccaneers.