What did Bengals QB Joe Burrow have to say after he was ruled out for the season with a wrist injury?

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is done for the season with a right wrist injury. Bengals coach Zac Taylor announced the news a day after Burrow left the 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with the injury, revealing that the quarterback suffered a torn wrist ligament that will likely need surgery.

Joe Burrow speaks out on devastating injury update

Burrow spoke to the media Friday right after he was ruled out for the season. He was brutally honest about the situation.

“It’s tough to handle,” Burrow said, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. “That’s part of the game. Been through it before. Just gotta grind it out.”

Burrow continued: “That's the life we live. That's football. You are going to get injured. Things are going to happen. You are going to overcome things to get where you are at.”

When did Joe Burrow get injured?

Burrow suffered the injury in the second quarter against the Ravens. He said “the play before it happened, I landed on the wrist a little bit,” per NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano. On the next play, a touchdown, he “felt a pop.”

The Bengals quarterback left the game and was ruled out, with Jake Browning taking over. Baltimore ran away with the game as Browning and Cincinnati's offense struggled to get much going in the second half until a garbage time touchdown.

Injury conspiracy debunked

There was some controversy swirling around Joe Burrow's wrist injury. While the quarterback wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report for the game, he was seen in a since-deleted video wearing what looked like a cast on his hand prior to the matchup. Friday morning brought a report that the NFL was investigating the matter.

However, both Burrow and Taylor denied there was anything nefarious going on. Burrow claimed he was wearing a compression sleeve to make sure there was no swelling on the flight to Baltimore, while Taylor said there was no connection to the season-ending injury.

What's next?

The Bengals' Super Bowl hopes are almost certainly dashed, but Burrow is trying to keep his spirits up and will do everything he can to help Browning and the rest of his teammates during the rest of the season.

“Be present. Bring energy. Talk to guys. Try to boost morale in any way that I can. That's the job that I have right now.”

Burrow said he doesn't know of any other quarterbacks with this injury, but it's being researched and a final decision will be made soon. Signs are pointing toward surgery.