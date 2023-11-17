The Lamar Jackson-Joe Burrow matchup got cut short after the Bengals quarterback went down against the Ravens during Thursday Night Football.

This battle between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals seems to be filled with a lot of mishaps. Mark Andrews went down first. Lamar Jackson also had to be evaluated in the medical tent but eventually returned. But, the most unfortunate incident in this Thursday Night Football matchup concerned Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback went down in the middle of his square-off against Jackson and the Ravens' secondary. He was then ruled out to prevent further damage, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Apparently, Burrow suffered a right wrist injury that could hold him back for some amount of time, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. It is still unclear what the timetable would be for his return, but he headed straight to the locker room after showing a lot of pain on the field struggling to grip and throw the football.

Before going down, the Bengals' offensive engine had just gotten out of a passing slump heading into the second quarter. He started to light the Ravens secondary up by throwing 11 completions on 17 passing attempts. One of those darts was a four-yard pass to Joe Mixon for a touchdown. Evan McPherson also followed it up with a field goal to give the Bengals the much-needed lead. Overall, Burrow contributed 101 passing yards which could spell the difference between their defeat and triumph.

All the Bengals can do is try to lock in on preventing a scoring eruption from Jackson during Thursday Night Football. They could also reinforce the rushing game. This is such that their offense becomes more multi-faceted while Burrow is not on the field. Will we see the elite quarterback return to action any time soon after this?