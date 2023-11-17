The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals and why they didn't list quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury report after a video posted by the team showed the signal-caller with a “device” on his wrist according to Adam Schefter.

The video posted by the Bengals would be deleted later, but it was too little too late. What made matters worse is that Burrow suffered an injury early in the game that ended up being a wrist injury that would keep him out for the rest of the contest. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor later confirmed after the game that it was a right wrist sprain.

Per Schefter, the NFL will look into this matter as they've done with teams and their injury report policy. The repercussions for not reporting an injury can result in a fine or a loss of a draft pick.

After Burrow and the Bengals had a nice drive that ended in a touchdown with around five minutes left in the second quarter, the quarterback was clearly in discomfort. On the sidelines, Burrow can be seen trying to throw a football, but he couldn't grip the football. One can clearly see the frustration he had after he failed at throwing the ball.

It's unclear at the moment if Burrow will miss any time because of this, but at the very least, the Bengals will have more days to rest after the loss on Thursday Night to the Baltimore Ravens. Their next game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 26.