The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals and why they didn't list quarterback Joe Burrow on the injury report after a video posted by the team showed the signal-caller with a “device” on his wrist according to Adam Schefter.

The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

The video posted by the Bengals would be deleted later, but it was too little too late. What made matters worse is that Burrow suffered an injury early in the game that ended up being a wrist injury that would keep him out for the rest of the contest. Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor later confirmed after the game that it was a right wrist sprain.

Lots of talk about a deleted #Bengals post, which showed Joe Burrow wearing some type of brace or sleeve on his right wrist. 🎥 Here’s video of Burrow getting off the team bus in Baltimore. Not a perfectly clear shot, but you can definitely see it on his hand.@WCPO pic.twitter.com/XcqX6oMODA — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 16, 2023

Per Schefter, the NFL will look into this matter as they've done with teams and their injury report policy. The repercussions for not reporting an injury can result in a fine or a loss of a draft pick.

After Burrow and the Bengals had a nice drive that ended in a touchdown with around five minutes left in the second quarter, the quarterback was clearly in discomfort. On the sidelines, Burrow can be seen trying to throw a football, but he couldn't grip the football. One can clearly see the frustration he had after he failed at throwing the ball.

Joe Burrow in obvious pain. Can’t grip the football. pic.twitter.com/OFUShPUA23 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 17, 2023

It's unclear at the moment if Burrow will miss any time because of this, but at the very least, the Bengals will have more days to rest after the loss on Thursday Night to the Baltimore Ravens. Their next game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 26.