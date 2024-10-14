The Cincinnati Bengals escaped Week 6 with an ugly win against the New York Giants. It was a low-scoring affair for the entire game, but the Bengals pulled away late with a rushing touchdown by Chase Brown. The Bengals are now 2-4, and they still have some life to their season. After the game, Joe Burrow was asked how would he describe the game.

“Ugly. Really ugly. But we got it done. [There’s] a lot to fix on offense. [The] defense played great… They stepped up big time,” Burrow said.

It was a defensive game for both teams, but the Giants weren't able to get points on the board. The hope now for the Bengals is that they can find some momentum as the season progresses.

Can the Bengals turn their season around?

The Bengals probably knew that if they had lost this game, it would have been hard trying to revive their season. Joe Burrow was one of the players that knew the importance of getting the win.

“We really needed it,” Burrow said after the game. “I don’t want to say we would have been out of it if we had lost. But we’d be scratching and clawing for the rest of the year. We still really are, but it was good to get a win. Great to see our defense step up like that. They've taken some heat the past couple of weeks, but they played awesome today.”

The Bengals defense only allowed seven points, intercepted Daniels Jones once, and sacked him twice. They also got off the field on crucial third and fourth downs.

The highlight of the night was in the first quarter when Burrow scrambled for a 47-yard touchdown run.

“I just saw an opening, saw that it was man coverage, and was able to squeak through there and find the end zone. … I was able to extend and make some plays with my legs today when we needed it because I wasn't playing up to my standard every other way but we were able to find a way to win,” Burrow said.

The Bengals will be going into Week 7 facing the Cleveland Browns, a team still looking for answers and could use a win. Divisional games are always tough, so the Bengals shouldn't take this game lightly, just like they shouldn't take any game lightly. If the defense steps up once again, they'll be in good shape and should be able to take care of the Browns.