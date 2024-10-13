The Cleveland Browns are embroiled in a close knit battle against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Browns fans wouldn't expect the game to be in reach with how bad the offense has looked.

Cleveland went on a streak of 0-for-26 on third down with Deshaun Watson under center, via the Fox Sports broadcast, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Watson and the Browns did eventually convert a third down – on short pass to Pierre Strong – however, the stat shows just how bad things have gotten.

Despite all of Cleveland's struggles, the Browns trail the Eagles just 20-16 late in the fourth quarter. Watson has completed 16-of-23 passes for 168 scoreless yards. The Browns as a whole have gained just 244 yards of total offense. They got deep into Philadelphia territory late in the fourth, but a false start penalty forced them to kick a field goal.

For as shockingly bad as Cleveland has been in Week 6, their offensive struggles aren't anything new in 2024. They entered the week ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 239.4 yards per game. Their run game has been abysmal, ranking 26th by averaging 96.6 YPG.

But their pass offense has been even worse, as the Browns rank 30th in the league, averaging 142.8 YPG. Before Week 6, Deshaun Watson had completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

The offensive struggles haven't been all his fault, as he had been sacked a league-high 26 times before the Eagles matchup. Still, based on what the Browns gave up to acquire the quarterback, the NFL world is expecting more.

No matter the outcome of their Week 6 matchup, questions will be asked about Watson and the offense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has stood by him to this point. But with another embarrassing offensive showing on top of their brutal third down stat, things are looking quite gloomy in Cleveland.