Ahead of their game against the Baltimore Ravens, it’s time to release our Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 predictions.

The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 11 matchup against AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, on Thursday Night Football will be crucial. Both teams are coming off upset losses in the previous week to AFC opponents, the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns. At just over the midway point of the season, this game could have massive implications for both teams.

The Bengals will have to travel to Baltimore in hopes of finding their way back to the win column, where Cincinnati has lost four out of the last five games. However, the Ravens already had the best of the Bengals this season. Last time these two met in Cincinnati during Week 2, it didn't go well for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They lost by only three points, and Burrow was still dealing with a calf injury he sustained during fall camp.

Since that game, the Bengals have won five out of their last seven, seemingly finding their rhythm and giving themselves a 5-4 record, but they are in last place in the AFC North. This essentially makes it a must-win game for them if they hope to stay in the race to win the division, especially in a tough AFC conference full of contenders. Now, let's get into some Bengals Week 11 predictions for Thursday Night Football.

Joe Burrow outduels Lamar Jackson, throws for at least 260 yards and 2 touchdowns, with no turnovers

In their last game facing each other, Jackson got the better of Burrow, and the Ravens walked out of Cincinnati with an early-season victory. However, the Bengals look much improved at this point of the year, with Burrow appearing near, if not at, 100 percent. That should mean he will have a much better game. Jackson's legs extended drives in their last meeting, and his lack of turnovers compared to Burrow's one interception was crucial. Look for Burrow to throw for more yards and touchdowns than Jackson in this game and, more importantly, to stay turnover-free.

Bengals defense causes two turnovers, holds Lamar Jackson to 15 yards rushing

In their last meeting, Jackson ran for just enough (54 yards) to extend drives and keep the Ravens in the game to outlast the Bengals. Jackson is always dangerous with his feet, so the Bengals' defense will need to do everything they can to prevent him from getting loose on the run. Jackson's lowest rushing total this season is 17 yards, so it will have to be the Bengals' best day of getting to the Ravens' quarterback and containing him. But when they do, look for him to make a mistake or two, which will be the difference in the game.

Ja'Marr Chase has another 100-plus-yard game with at least two touchdowns

To no surprise, Ja'Marr Chase has been the leading receiver for the Bengals in seven out of the nine games this season, with Tee Higgins leading in the other two games. With Higgins out again this week, it leaves room for Chase to have another big game, like last week, where he caught five passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Chase has had four games this season where he went for 100 yards or over, scoring in three out of four of those games. In such a crucial game, look for him to make big plays, with Burrow finding his favorite target.

Bengals win a close one on Thursday Night Football against the Ravens

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites against the Bengals currently, according to FanDuel. Burrow would most definitely like to have his second weapon, Tee Higgins, back, but that's not going to be the case. He'll have to rely on his friend and talented wide receiver Chase to do all the heavy lifting at the wide receiver position again. But the Bengals also need to get Joe Mixon and the running game going if they want to control the clock.

This feels like a must-win for both teams given how tight this division is, but it's more so for the Bengals after losing to the Texans last week. Now every AFC matchup means that much more to them. The Bengals win 31-30 on Thursday Night Football.