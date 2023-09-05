Will Joe Burrow play in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns? That's the question that many Cincy fans are dying to know. All signs point to the star quarterback playing in the season opener, but many things can happen in a day. Thankfully, the good news just keeps on pouring. During an episode of NFL+'s The Insiders, Tom Pelissero said that Burrow is trending towards starting in Week 1. (transcript from NFL.com)

“QB Joe Burrow (calf) is trending toward starting in Sunday's season-opener against the Browns, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on NFL+'s The Insiders. Burrow suffered a calf strain at the beginning of training camp and returned to practice on Aug. 30.”

Burrow suffered a calf injury early during the Bengals' training camp. The star quarterback limped off the field during one practice, causing a lot of fans to worry. Burrow was forced to miss the entire training camp, and only returned to practice towards the tail end of the preseason.

The good news for Cincinnati is that for now, Joe Burrow's injury doesn't seem to be serious. The Bengals have been cautious in dealing with their QB's rehab, even going so far as to keep their plans secret from players. Burrow is back to doing light work in 7-on-7s, but his mobility on that calf remains to be seen.

This has unfortunately become a recurring trend for Burrow. Over the course of his young career, the Bengals QB has somehow always had an injury or a medical emergency that forced him to miss the preseason. Last season, it was an emergency appendectomy that had Burrow out for the preseason.

Despite missing some early-season reps, though, the QB has consistently led the Bengals to deep playoff runs when he's healthy. Here's to hoping he continues this trend this season as they look to bring a championship to The Jungle for the first time in franchise history. It won't be easy, not with the many elite teams in the AFC alone. Even their Week 1 opponent, the Browns, have given them trouble last season. We'll see how good Burrow looks in his first game back when he plays against the Browns.