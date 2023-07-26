After Justin Herbert signed a massive five-year, $262.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, the whole NFL world can't stop talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow is next line to get a monster QB deal, and sure enough, there are expectations that he'll receive an offer similar to what Herbert got or even better.

For what it's worth, even before Herbert signed his new deal with the Chargers, there were talks about the two young signal-callers playing the waiting game in order to set the benchmark of what the other would get. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN previously said on The Rich Eisen Show that there was belief around the league that Burrow “could wait on Herbert in L.A.” to get a good grasp of the current market for him.

“Like if Herbert can get a deal done first, Burrow can just say, ‘OK, well that's the benchmark. Give me a little bit more than that and then we'll all be happy,'” Fowler explained, via Bleacher Report.

Now that it has finally happened and Justin Herbert got a monster deal to stay in LA, fans couldn't help but imagine what Joe Burrow is feeling. After all, there's really a good chance that the Bengals QB will quickly end the Chargers star's reign as the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

“Jalen Hurts was the highest-paid QB per year in NFL history for 10 days until Lamar Jackson’s deal. Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid QB per year in NFL history for 89 days until Justin Herbert’s deal. And a Joe Burrow deal could end Herbert's new reign,” Field Yates of ESPN wrote.

“Hollllyyyy Joe Burrow gonna get so many dollars. Than maybe Lawrence? When’s Patrick get done again?!?!?” Dan Orlovsky added.

“Justin Herbert is now the league's highest-paid player (pending Burrow‘s upcoming deal),” Michael Silver of San Francisco Chronicle added.

Here are more Burrow-related reactions in the wake of Herbert's deal:

Joe Burrow looking at Justin Herbert's new extension: pic.twitter.com/i2hoCKziko — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 25, 2023

Joe Burrow seeing the Justin Herbert deal: pic.twitter.com/9fhUetLwOJ — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) July 25, 2023

Justin Herbert to Joe Burrow right now pic.twitter.com/K97pAChdxB — J Cle (@_JCle_) July 25, 2023

Justin Herbert "I'm the highest paid QB in NFL history! 😊" Joe Burrow: pic.twitter.com/6IpxQeWSLb — OddsStack (@OddsStack) July 25, 2023

To be fair, considering what Joe Burrow has done so far in his career–particularly leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 and in the Conference Championship in 2022–it's not hard to see him getting a bigger offer from Cincinnati as compared to Herbert's LA deal.