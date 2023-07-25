The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert have come to terms on a new, massive five-year contract extension worth $262.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The team now begins training camp having checked off the most important objective on their to-do list.

The deal includes $133.7 million in fully guaranteed money, which jumps to $193.7 million with the injury guarantees and potentially increases even further to $218.7 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This outcome was inevitable, as Herbert's immense value to the franchise left the organization with no other choice but to make a substantial commitment to who many consider to be a top-five QB (or just outside of it) in the NFL. Already saddled with huge pressure and expectations, the 25-year-old will be scrutinized even more thoroughly going forward.

Justin Herbert has been headed for a big payday since he first started under center for LA in 2020. He won Rookie of the Year honors and continued to climb up the QB hierarchy after a stellar sophomore season that included 38 touchdowns and over 5,000 passing yards.

On the surface, the 2022 campaign was a considerable step back, but an early-season rib injury and being without his top two wide receivers at different periods of time made it difficult for Herbert to ever really get into rhythm. Excuses will not be so easily granted going into the 2023-24 campaign after this news, but that is exactly what the entire organization should relish.

The Chargers have their long-term franchise star and can enter their first training camp practice on Wednesday completely focused on building a top-notch football product. Justin Herbert will be the centerpiece of that mission for a while.