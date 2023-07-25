Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert just secured the bag this offseason, as he has reportedly agreed to a huge contract extension with the Bolts worth $262.5 million.

As expected, Herbert's new contract with the Chargers has Twitter being lit up with all sorts of reactions.

“Jalen Hurts was the highest-paid QB per year in NFL history for 10 days until Lamar Jackson’s deal. Lamar Jackson was the highest-paid QB per year in NFL history for 89 days until Justin Herbert’s deal. And a Joe Burrow deal could end Herbert’s new reign” shared Field Yates of ESPN.

🚨 Breaking News 🚨 The #Chargers locking in their QB1 for years to come as Justin Herbert agrees to terms on a blockbuster 5-year extension worth $262.5M. The deal includes “monster guarantees” Somebody got paid 💰💰💰 Via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/KuEnRCEN04 — Fantasy Footballers (@TheFFBallers) July 25, 2023

From Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network: “With his 5-year, $262.5 million extension, #Chargers star Justin Herbert becomes the latest QB to join the $50M per year club, along with Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. All eyes now on the #Bengals and Joe Burrow.”

Meanwhile, Brett Kollman puts into perspective just how dizzyingly large Justin Herbert's contract is by contrasting it with former Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers' lifetime earnings in the NFL.

“Herbert is worth every single penny of this and then some. Also, a fun little side note. If you want to know how much the QB market has changed over the last 15-20 years, Philip Rivers' entire career earnings in the NFL were $244 million. Herbie is beating that in five years.”

.@Chargers fans have 262.5 million reasons why they're happy Justin Herbert is staying in LA. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vShY2K9tbG — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2023

It's comforting for Los Angeles to know that the quarterback position won't be much of a problem for the team. By extending Herbert, the Chargers will have the services of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today for years to come.