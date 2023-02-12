One of the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaches who works most closely with Joe Burrow is staying with the team for at least one more season instead of taking a promotion elsewhere.

Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher will stay in Cincinnati after interviewing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator opening, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Pitcher has been Joe Burrow’s only quarterbacks coach since the star was taken by the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

#Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher will remain in Cincy for another season working with Joe Burrow, sources say. Pitcher had interviewed twice with the #Buccaneers and was considered a top candidate. Figures to be in the mix for OC jobs again next year. https://t.co/ZbhSqNq7sg — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 12, 2023

It was reported two weeks ago that the Bengals gave Pitcher a contract extension. Cincinnati had been looking to keep Pitcher and Burrow together for at least one more season.

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan had been a candidate in the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching search. Callahan is also expected to return to Cincinnati for another season.

Assuming Burrow and the Bengals’ offense doesn’t take a step back during the 2023 season, both of Cincinnati’s top offensive coaches could be up for promotions elsewhere in a year.

Burrow’s rookie year was derailed by a season-ending injury. In both of his full seasons as the Bengals quarterback, Burrow has led Cincinnati to the AFC Championship Game. In the eyes of many, Burrow has become one of the NFL’s two best quarterbacks under the tutelage of Pitcher.

Burrow completed 68.3% of his passes for 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 100.8 passer rating during the 2022 campaign.

The Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich at the end of the season. Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Thomas Brown has received a second interview for the position, NFL Network reports.