Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor addressed the NFL’s “directive” to resume play following the Damar Hamlin injury on Wednesday, per Mike Petraglia.

“I didn’t feel any directive,” Taylor said. “It was… let’s particularly give Buffalo space to process as a team. ‘Cuz they had not done that, they had just been there for Damar.”

Zac Taylor later added that there was no push for anything to happen.

“That’s really just what unfolded. There was no push for anything to happen. Let’s let these moments play out and see what the next step is as people get a chance to get their minds right.”

Both head coaches in the game, Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, received praise for their handling of the situation. Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers was especially impressed with how Taylor approached such a scary circumstance.

“I think one person who deserves a lot of credit in this situation is coach (Zac) Taylor,” Rodgers said. “I saw him walk across the field… and just the empathy that I saw in his face and the way that he handled that thing.”

Zac Taylor recently broke his silence on Sean McDermott’s handling of the Damar Hamlin injury situation.

“I really felt Sean McDermott led in that moment,” Taylor said. “He was there for his players. He processed it the right way, which was incredibly difficult, and really helped us get to the solution we needed to get to.”

The NFL will re-schedule the Bengals-Bills game at some point. But for now, all attention is rightfully focused on Hamlin.