By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

There were some very disturbing scenes during Monday night’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. Damar Hamlin had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after collapsing on the field mid-game, and at one point, it seemed like the 24-year-old was literally battling for his own life.

It’s hard to forget about the reactions of the players to Hamlin’s injury, particularly those of his Bills teammates. They were in shock and in clear dismay as doubt crept into their minds about Hamlin possibly not getting through this mysterious injury. Unsurprisingly, the Bengals players also exhibited the same sentiment as they hoped and prayed for the well-being of Damar Hamlin.

Cincinnati superstar quarterback Joe Burrow’s leadership was on full display during the incident. According to Bengals long snapper Cal Adomitis, who himself played alongside Hamlin in Central Catholic and Pitt, Burrow was the first to speak out once they received an update on Hamlin’s status. Burrow asked if they could visit the Bills locker room to show their support to Hamlin’s teammates. It was a classy gesture from Burrow and the Bengals as they proved how the competition was set aside to focus on a matter that was much bigger than football.

According to reports, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game. He required immediate attention on the field and was given CPR by medical personnel. He was rushed to a nearby hospital shortly after the incident where he currently remains in critical condition.