A 0-3 start to the 2024 NFL season was definitely not what the Cincinnati Bengals envisioned. For one they were the favorites in two of their first three games of the season and both of those contests were at their home. But here they are, wallowing in the bottom of the standings in the NFC North division following a 38-33 loss at the hands of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Monday evening.

After the loss to the Commanders, Cincy quarterback Joe Burrow and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor were spotted headed to the Cincinnati coaches' office.

“It was a very positive conversation,” Burrow said about the postgame meeting with Taylor, per Ben Baby of ESPN.

While Burrow did not delve much into what he and Taylor talked about, he noted that the team is simply frustrated with how things are going and that he remains confident in the Bengals despite the bad start.

“We're not happy with where we're at, but by no means is the season over. We're 0-3, it's 14 left to play.”

Bengals stay winless after getting lit up by Jayden Daniels, Commanders

The Bengals became host (and victim of) to the coming out party of the Commanders' rookie quarterback in the NFL. Daniels, the second pick overall at the 2024 NFL draft and, who, like Burrow, played for the LSU Tigers in college, went off versus Cincinnati's leaky defense, as he passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns while completing all but two of his 23 throws.

Daniels also burned rubber of 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. With Cincinnati failing to bottle up Daniels and the Commanders' attack, even the Bengals' season-high offensive production was not enough to get them a victory.

Burrow had 324 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on 29-of-38 completions. It was not a poor performance from Burrow, but the Bengals could have done better in the red zone where they were just 2-of-4. Perhaps that was a topic tackled by Burrow and Taylor, as Cincinnati looks for ways to clean up its issues before the situation gets worse.

So far in the 2024 NFL season, the Bengals are 13th in the league overall with 22.7 points per game and 15th with a 50 percent touchdown conversion rate in the red zone.

The Bengals will look forward to picking up the pieces in the coming days in preparation for a Week 4 showdown against the one-win Carolina Panthers, who just named former long-time Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton as its QB1.