With Monday Night Football featuring a double slate of games in Week 3, only three winless NFL teams remained heading into the night—and that number stayed the same after the games concluded.

Two of the winless teams in action were the Jacksonville Jaguars, who were dominated by the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals, who were upset by the rebuilding Washington Commanders. The third winless team, the Tennessee Titans, had already lost to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

That means, after Week 3, only three AFC teams are left with zeroes in the win column. The NFC had two winless teams heading into Week 3, but both the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers pulled out road victories, against the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively.

With Week 3 behind us, let's rank the NFL's three remaining winless teams.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

The best of the winless NFL teams is the Cincinnati Bengals. Coming into the season, the Bengals were once again expected to be playoff contenders and one of the best teams in the AFC. Yet, they’re starting 0-3 for the first time since 2019—the year they finished 2-14. That was also their last season without Joe Burrow behind center, and since Burrow's arrival, expectations have changed in Cincinnati.

In Week 2, the Bengals had the Kansas City Chiefs right where they wanted them, but the Chiefs found a way to win late, as they often do. However, what’s more concerning are the Bengals' losses in Week 1 to the New England Patriots and in Week 3 to the Commanders.

Against the Patriots, the Bengals’ offense stalled, failing to reach 300 total yards, with Burrow throwing for only 164 yards and no touchdowns. In the loss to the Commanders, the defense struggled to contain rookie dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had his coming out party against Washington.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

This was supposed to be the season Trevor Lawrence took the next step, justifying the five-year, $275 million contract extension he signed in the offseason. However, through three games, the Jaguars have been a major disappointment.

In their first two games against the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns—teams that haven’t won since—Jacksonville lost by a combined eight points, scoring just 20 points total. Their offense currently ranks 26th in the NFL in scoring, a surprising statistic considering the talent they have with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., Christian Kirk, and rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. This offense should be performing much better.

What became especially concerning about Monday's loss was the Jaguars' defense surrendering a whopping 47 points. The Jaguars allowed the Bills to score on their first six possessions, five of which were touchdowns. The Bills racked up 25 first downs and were 4-of-5 in the red zone, compared to the Jaguars' 19 first downs and a disappointing 1-for-4 in the red zone.

3. Tennessee Titans

The worst of the winless teams is the Tennessee Titans. While the other teams have their issues, the Titans' problems are glaring.

The most significant concern is without question the quarterback position. Will Levis has had an abysmal start to his second year, with his struggles making new head coach Brian Callahan's job even more difficult. Levis leads the league with eight turnovers, including two pick-sixes, which have undoubtedly cost the Titans. That many turnovers would sink any team.

The offensive line is another major concern for Tennessee, offering little protection for Levis. Through three games, Levis has been sacked 15 times and hit 28 times. Even if Callahan wanted to move off Levis and go with backup Mason Rudolph, it might not make much of a difference behind such a porous line.

The one bright spot for the Titans is their defense, which ranks No. 1 in total defense, allowing just 206.5 yards per game.