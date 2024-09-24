The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football to fall to 0-3 on the season, and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels turned in an incredible performance. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spoke on what he saw from the Commanders quarterback.

“He's a great effing player, not gonna lie,” Ja'Marr Chase said, via Mike Petraglia. “That was my first time sitting down and watching him besides the spring game, so he's a very outstanding player.”

Jayden Daniels, like Chase, is an LSU product. Daniels spent time at Arizona State before transferring to LSU, and in 2023, he turned in by far his best college season and won the Heisman Trophy, vaulting himself up to the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft in the process. The Commanders have been struggling to find a quarterback for a long time, and now they might have one. He completed 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while running for 39 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Chase had a great night himself, catching six balls for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The problem was not the Bengals' offense; it was the defense that could not get a stop. The Commanders' offense led by Daniels has not punted the ball since Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bengals look to climb out of 0-3 hole

The Bengals have dug a hole for themselves in each of the last three seasons. In 2022, Cincinnati climbed out of an 0-2 hole and made it to the AFC Championship game, narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2023, the Bengals were 0-2 and 1-3 at different points, and climbed out of it to get back in the playoff picture before Joe Burrow got hurt.

This year is a new low, as the Bengals will have to climb out of an 0-3 hole. The game against the Commanders was one that many viewed as a potential “get right” game for Cincinnati, with a game against the Carolina Panthers coming up after to potentially get back to 2-2. Instead, the Bengals will have to try to get their first win against the Panthers, who looked a lot better with Andy Dalton at quarterback in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cincinnati is still the more talented team than Carolina, but the efforts so far this year have been disappointing for the Bengals. They can't afford to not show up next Sunday, as it would be a really tough spot to be 0-4 going into a game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.