The details of quarterback Joe Burrow's massive five-year, $275 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals have been revealed, and it is a front-loaded deal.

Joe Burrow gets $146.51 million fully guaranteed at signing and more than $100 million total earnings by March, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The earnings by March are $40 million in roster bonuses, a $55 million option bonus, with $4.535 million and $1.010 million in other parts of the deal.

By March 2027, Burrow will get all of his $219 million in total guarantees, making his three-year new money average $61 million per year on the deal, according to Rapoport.

Given that Burrow's deal is front-loaded, and the Bengals still have to figure out potential deals for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, it will be interesting to see if there are any potential restructures down the line for Burrow. There have been reports that Tee Higgins is not part of the Bengals' long-term plans, but that is not known for sure. It would be a surprise if Ja'Marr Chase does not get extended at some point in the near future.

The Bengals could also give Burrow another extension down the line once his guaranteed money is paid out, opening up future cap space at that point.

With the Bengals being a Super Bowl hopeful, the team will likely be one of those that push back cap space to make room to remain in contention. It will be interesting to see who stays and who goes with the Bengals over the next few years.