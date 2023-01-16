The Cincinnati Bengals were in a phonebooth slugfest Sunday night against bitter AFC North division rivals Baltimore Ravens, but they managed to pull through, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback Joe Burrow, who even already joined an exclusive Cincinnati statistical club that also features Boomer Esiason (via ESPN Stats & Info).

Joe Burrow is the 3rd Bengals player with a Pass and Rush TD in a playoff game, joining Boomer Esiason (1990 Wild Card vs the Oilers) and Ken Anderson (Super Bowl XVI vs the 49ers).

The Bengals put the first points up on the scoreboard in the game with an Evan McPherson field goal in the first quarter — the only points from either team in the opening period. Joe Burrow would find wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase early in the second quarter for a seven-yard touchdown and then rushed for a touchdown much later in the third quarter to barge into the aforementioned Bengals stat territory.

Joe Burrow isn’t really known for his wheels, but he didn’t really need to transform into Usain Bolt to score that rushing touchdown, as it only went for a single yard. If anything, Burrow finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a career-high five rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals are trying to go deep yet again in the postseason a season after they made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, where they, unfortunately, lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals finished the regular season with a 12-4 record –good enough to win the AFC North title.