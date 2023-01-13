The NFL Playoffs have arrived! The Baltimore Ravens (10-7) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) in an AFC Wild Card matchup on Sunday night. Action kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Bengals prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Baltimore lost three of their last four games to close the season but still was able to secure the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Ravens covered 44% of their games while 71% went under the projected point total. Cincinnati, meanwhile, won their final eight games of the year to lock down the AFC North crown and the No. 3 seed in the conference. The Bengals covered 75% of their games while 60% went under. This will be the third meeting between the division rivals.

They split the two regular-season meetings, with Cincy taking the most recent matchup in Week 18.

Here are the Ravens-Bengals NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Bengals Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +8.5 (-105)

Cincinnati Bengals: -8.5 (-115)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ravens vs. Bengals

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

Baltimore performed valiantly this season despite countless injuries on the offensive side of the ball. They will again be without MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, with Tyler Huntley looking like he is in line to start. Huntley was not very effective this season as he averaged just 110 yards per game. He did complete 67% of his passes, however, he tossed just two touchdowns to three interceptions. Regardless of whether or not Huntley or undrafted rookie Anthony Brown start, the Ravens will likely be looking to slow the game down and pound the rock on offense. Baltimore ran at the third-highest rate in the league during the regular season and was highly effective at it. The Ravens averaged the second-most rushing yards (160 YPG) and yards per carry (5.2 YPC).

J.K. Dobbins figures to spearhead the Baltimore rushing attack after resting in Week 18. Although he missed a majority of the regular season due to an injury, Dobbins is easily the most talented back in Baltimore. The former second-round pick averaged 5.7 yards per carry this season while punching in two scores in eight games. He has a pair of 100-yard games and closed out his regular season with a 17-carry, 93-yard performance against the Steelers. Dobbins faces an uphill battle on Sunday, however, against Cincinnati’s stingy defense. The Bengals allow the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (106.6 Opp. YPG) and the ninth-fewest yards per carry (4.2 Opp. YPC).

If Baltimore is going to stay in this game, they’re going to need their defense to step up in a huge way. Baltimore’s defense is elite as they rank third in points allowed (18.5 Opp. PPG) and rank in the top ten in total defense (324 Opp. YPG). They are especially skilled at creating extra possessions for their offense as they rank eighth in forced turnovers per game (1.5).

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Bengals have a great chance to cover tonight as heavy home favorites. After not covering either of their first two games to start the season, the Bengals covered 12 of their final 14 games. They did so on the backs of arguably the best two-way team in the league. Cincinnati ranked seventh in scoring (26.1 PPG) and sixth in points allowed (20.1 Opp. PPG). Their defense is particularly stout against the run but is a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks as well. The Bengals held opposing quarterbacks to the lowest completion percentage in the NFL (58.9%).

Offensively, the Bengals run their offense first and foremost through franchise QB Joe Burrow. Cincy threw at the fifth-highest rate in the league this season and had a ton of success doing so. Burrow ranked fifth in yards (4,475), second in touchdowns (35), and second in completion percentage (68.3%). He has a number of strong weapons at his disposal both on the perimeter and out of the backfield.

Despite being limited to 12 games, Ja’Marr Chase led the team with 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. Teammate Tee Higgins was right behind him as he amassed 74 receptions for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. Those two forms arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL and they should be in for a monster day against a Baltimore secondary that allows the seventh-most passing yards per game.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick

With no Lamar Jackson, I don’t see how Baltimore has the offensive firepower to hang with Cincy. I could see Baltimore battling on defense but they won’t be able to contain Burrow and co. forever. I love Cincy in this spot and don’t envision many points being scored.

Final Ravens-Bengals Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -8.5 (-110) and Under 40.5 (-110)