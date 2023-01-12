The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off for the third time this season during the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The two teams split the regular-season series, having played as recently as Week 18, and they’ll be continuing their battle on Sunday evening.

The Ravens are dealing with a quarterback nightmare, as Lamar Jackson is not expected to be available while recovering from a lingering knee injury. Tyler Huntley’s status also remains up in the air, meaning the Ravens could be down to Anthony Brown for their playoff opener. Needless to say, that doesn’t bode well for a road victory against Joe Burrow and Co., but the Ravens shouldn’t be counted out just yet.

Ahead of the playoff showdown, we’re going to dive into four bold Ravens predictions vs. the Bengals in the NFL Wild Card Round.

4. Anthony Brown struggles, throws 2+ interceptions

Anthony Brown doesn’t inspire much confidence from Ravens fans. The undrafted rookie has only featured in two games this season, and wasn’t particularly impressive when called upon. He’s attempted a total of 49 pass attempts this season, completing 22 throws (44.9 percent) for 302 yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He started in Week 18 against the Bengals and despite racking up 286 yards through the air, was picked off twice and didn’t throw a TD.

The Bengals just proved in the regular-season finale that defending against Brown wasn’t much of a challenge, and they could very well be tasked with reiterating that on Sunday. If Brown indeed starts, the Ravens could be in trouble. A notable rusher during his college days at Oregon, Brown has scarcely used his legs in the pros, effectively eliminating a crucial component of his skillset as a quarterback.

After struggling against the Bengals in Week 18, the prediction here is for Anthony Brown’s woes to continue in the Wild Card Round, throwing two-plus interceptions during the game.

3. JK Dobbins scores a TD, rushes for 100+ yards

The Ravens’ passing attack figures to struggle against the Bengals on Sunday, so they could be forced to lean more on JK Dobbins in order to move the chains. Dobbins is expected to return after being sidelined in Week 18. The third-year RB missed all of last season with an injury and has battled ailments this season, limiting him to just eight games.

Despite his injury woes, Dobbins still managed to rack up 520 yards and score two touchdowns. While he only saw eight carries in his only meeting against the Bengals this season, he was on fire late into the season and should have a much larger workload on Sunday. Three of Dobbins’ last four games saw the 24-year-old rush for 90+ yards, and he never logged more than 17 carries during that span.

With Anthony Brown, or even Tyler Huntley, under center, the Ravens will look to lean a bit more on Dobbins, and he could end up with 20+ touches. If that’s the case, the prediction for the Ravens RB is that he’ll easily cruise to 100+ yards and find the end zone, too.

2. Joe Burrow torches Ravens’ secondary

The Baltimore Ravens’ passing defense ranked 25th in the NFL in terms of opponents’ yards per game, and that’s something that doesn’t bode well ahead of a third matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow will be plenty familiar with what the Ravens’ defense has to offer, and he shouldn’t struggle to much to connect with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, among the other weapons at his disposal.

Despite their overall lack of success, the Ravens have fared relatively well against Burrow. In two games, the Bengals QB has combined for 432 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. While that suggests the Ravens may have the key to locking down Burrow, the prediction for this game is that Burrow flips that script right on his head. When the stage gets bigger, Burrow seems to shine brighter, and we’re predicting that he’ll bounce back after two pedestrian outings against the Ravens during the regular season.

In terms of a stat line, Burrow should eclipse 300 yards, throw for two-plus touchdowns, and will avoid throwing an interception.

1. Ravens get humbled in lopsided loss

Heading into the matchup, all signs point towards the Bengals running away with this matchup. Unfortunately for Ravens fans, barring a miracle recovery from Lamar Jackson, it’s hard to envision them putting up much of a fight. While they split the season series with one win apiece, taking down the Bengals with Brown or even Huntley under center will be an entirely different task.

The Bengals are one of the NFL’s hottest teams right now, having won each of their last eight games and having gone without a loss since late October. Clearly in strong form, the Bengals present a difficult matchup for the Ravens. If Lamar Jackson can’t suit up, this could get ugly in the Wild Card Round, and Joe Burrow and Co. will have no issues going full throttle in their 2023 playoff debut.

For the final score, the bold prediction is a 27-10 victory for the Bengals, with a strong game from Burrow leading the charge while Cincinnati’s defense keeps the Ravens QB (whomever it ends up being) at bay.