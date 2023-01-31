Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals ultimately took a step back in the 2022 NFL season, as they failed to reach the Super Bowl again following a dramatic 23-20 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It hurts for Burrow to come up just points short of successfully defending their crown in the AFC, but he was at least classy enough to wish Mahomes and Kansas City the best in Super Bowl 57.

“Go win it,” Joe Burrow told Mahomes when the two quarterbacks met on the field after the AFC title game.

Burrow passed for 270 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 41 completions versus the Chiefs, but also threw a pair of interceptions and was sacked five times for a loss of 32 yards. Mahomes, on the other hand, went 29 of 43 for 326 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

It could be remembered that Joe Burrow and the Bengals were the ones who dethroned the Chiefs as the AFC champions last year when they beat Kansas City in the Conference Championship Round. The Bengals, however, failed to get the job done in the Super Bowl, as they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow and Mahomes have plenty of prime years ahead of them and the two could potentially see each other many more times in future playoff games.

For now, Mahomes will prepare for the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Joe Burrow and his camp look forward to striking an extension deal with the Bengals.