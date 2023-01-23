Patrick Mahomes’ injury in the Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars had every Kansas City Chiefs fan holding their breath, as the star quarterback was practically playing on one leg down the stretch of the game. An MRI confirmed that Mahomes had suffered a high-ankle sprain, though the Chiefs star was quick to say that he would play in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid also had some encouraging words about the Patrick Mahomes injury.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid said that the Chiefs star is “doing ok” and that he’s “gonna play.” Reid added that the Mahomes injury “isn’t as serious” as the ailment he suffered during the 2019 season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

First of all, it’s encouraging that Reid reiterated that Patrick Mahomes would play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

But what will have every Chiefs fan feeling relieved is Reid’s comparison to Mahomes 2019 injury, which he suffered during Week 1 of the 2019 season, also against Jacksonville.

Patrick Mahomes was able to play through the ankle injury, firing seven touchdown passes in the Chiefs’ next two games, which they won.

Kansas City fans would gladly take a repeat of that scenario in this year’s postseason.

Reid did stress that the Chiefs are going to take the Mahomes injury “day-by-day.”

The Chiefs coach added that it’s too early to know if he will be able to take the practice field on Wednesday.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs give him a day off to rest his ankle as much as possible.

Kansas City fans will hope Patrick Mahomes is as close to 100 percent as possible for the AFC Championship Game rematch with the Bengals.