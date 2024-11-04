The Cincinnati Bengals got the win they desperately needed on Sunday. Cincinnati defeated Las Vegas with a score of 41-21 to gain a crucial win that keeps them alive in a competitive AFC North. The Bengals were led by QB Joe Burrow, who threw five touchdown passes and looked sensational against the Raiders.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow shared a spicy message with his teammates in the locker room after the game.

“We're traveling on Wednesday, today's Sunday,” Burrow said per The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr.. “Get your f—ing bodies right, get your minds right. It's a big one on Thursday.”

Burrow was referencing the fact that Cincinnati will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor also gave an impassioned locker room speech.

“Kind of a long week, right? Coming off a loss like last week. You guys responded the right way,” Taylor said. “Defense, after that first drive, you guys bunkered up man. You shut them down for the rest of the game. That allowed the offense to play aggressive, put points on the board, get a three-score lead. Then we found a way to close it out in the fourth quarter.”

The Bengals are now 4-5 heading into Week 10 and can confidently climb back into the AFC North division race if they can beat the Ravens.

Bengals lose Joe Burrow weapon to apparently serious injury

Unfortunately, the Bengals did not come out of this game unscathed.

Cincinnati lost one of its young playmakers on offense to what looks to be a serious leg injury.

“Sources: #Bengals fear that promising rookie TE Erick All Jr. tore his ACL during today’s game vs the #Raiders,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “This is the same knee he tore his ACL on in October of 2023. A devastating blow for All, who had earned the trust of Joe Burrow and become a reliable target in Cincinnati’s offense.”

As usual, All will receive testing on Monday to determine the true scope of the injury.

Zac Taylor shared his concerns for the young tight end after the game.

“I hate to think about it,” Taylor said, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know all the information yet with Erick, because he was having such a tremendous rookie season. He’s just an all-around great football player. He’s got that mindset, and he means a lot to this offense. When he went out, it certainly affected a lot of things.”

The Bengals will have to put more on the plates of Mike Gesicki and Drew Sample if Erick All Jr. misses any significant time.