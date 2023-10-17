The injury woes just keep on coming for the Iowa football team. They already are playing without quarterback Cade McNamara after he suffered an injury, and now the Hawkeyes will be without tight end Erick All, who leads the team in receiving, after he suffered a torn ACL, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Iowa's ailing offense will be without tight end Erick All, the Hawkeyes' leading receiver, for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, a source told ESPN on Tuesday. All suffered the injury late in the first quarter of Saturday's game against Wisconsin when he took a hit to the knee from Wisconsin linebacker C.J. Goetz following a reception.'

This is yet another tough blow for the Iowa football team, and they also lost tight end Luke Lachey due to an injury. All had a team-high 21 catches and 299 yards with three scores, so this is a big loss. Lachey still sits second on the team with 10 catches and 131 yards, so the top two Iowa pass catchers are both out with injuries.

Despite all of that, Iowa enters the week with a 6-1 record, a spot in the top 25, and are home favorites against Minnesota. After that, they have a bye in Week 9 and finish the year with games against Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, and Nebraska, so they have a more than favorable schedule from here on out.

Still, the Iowa football team will look to find a way to generate offense without McNamara, Lachey, and now All as they rank 217th in points per game (20.9) and 254 in yards per game (247.4).