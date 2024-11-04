Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got back on track on Sunday with a dominant 41-24 win at home over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Cincy's offense took a big hit on the injury front, with rookie tight end Erick All Jr. suffering an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter of the Raiders game.

All just reeled in a six-yard catch from a Burrow pass before going down hurt. There is fear that All suffered the same injury on the same knee that he went through during his final college football season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: #Bengals fear that promising rookie TE Erick All Jr. tore his ACL during today’s game vs the #Raiders,” reported Schultz. This is the same knee he tore his ACL on in October '23. A devastating blow for All, who had earned the trust of Joe Burrow and become a reliable target in Cincinnati’s offense.”

Tests are expected to be done on All to ascertain the exact nature of his injury, as he is scheduled to undergo imaging this Monday, added Schultz. He left the Raiders game needing assistance and was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Before he exited the field, All had caught both targets for 24 receiving yards.

After the Raiders game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his concern about All's status.

“I hate to think about it,” Taylor said, per Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I don’t know all the information yet with Erick, because he was having such a tremendous rookie season. He’s just an all-around great football player. He’s got that mindset, and he means a lot to this offense. When he went out, it certainly affected a lot of things.”

All, who was selected by the Bengals in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2024 NFL draft, has 158 receiving yards on 20 receptions in the 2024 campaign, thus far.

Fans react to Bengals TE Erick All Jr.'s injury

“Yeah injuries are tough prayers for him and his family from ours” – @luvchiefsNdogeX

“Absolutely brutal blow to the Bengals offense. Erick All carved out a nice role and helped expand what they did on offense. For the long term, this also puts a dent in his prospects to fulfill the TE1 spot in the future.” – Joe Goodberry

“I’m so unbelievably sad about Erick All’s knee. Dude survived a burning house as a baby, fought through injuries and was starting to make a real impact. Absolutely gutted for the dude if it’s as bad as they’re saying.” – @DrewGarrison

“damn it this sucks….Erick All's body won't let him show the talent that he possesses. Rooting for this kid to crush rehab.” – @DBro_FFB

“I’m not worried about Erick All long term but that sucks for the rest of this year and now him starting slow again next year.” – @DarthNoobSaibot