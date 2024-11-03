Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow matched his career best with five touchdown passes in a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 9 matchup at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

“Yeah, that’s part of it,” Burrow said, referring to the need to move on quickly before heading to Baltimore.

Despite the win over the Raiders, Burrow felt dissatisfied. Cincinnati gave up a pick-six on a Burrow interception and struggled with a second-half lull. However, it marked the team’s first game of the season scoring over 40 points.

“I'm not just gonna ignore the bad and dwell on the great that we did today. I don't think that's a recipe for improvement. I don't think that's a recipe for getting better. I'm gonna be hard on myself. I'm gonna be hard on us to execute the way that I feel like we need to execute,” said Burrow.

Joe Burrow's amazing game for the Bengals

The Bengals notched their first home win of the season, advancing to 4-5. Burrow connected on 27 of 39 passes, totaling 251 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception.

Chase Brown posted a career-best 120 rushing yards on 27 carries, while defensive end Trey Hendrickson recorded four sacks, taking the NFL lead with 11 this season.

“And I feel like we didn't put ourselves in great positions in times of that game to finish it off the right way. We ended up doing it. Defense came out big, but I think we could have done better.”

Burrow spread his four touchdown passes among different receivers, expertly navigating the pocket to kick off his best month of the season. Up next, the Bengals face a Baltimore Ravens squad riding high after a dominant 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

The 27-year-old began the game on fire, completing his first 15 passes and leading the Bengals on five consecutive scoring drives, four of which ended in touchdowns.

Joe Burrow, the Bengals star quarterback shined against the Raiders, completing 22 of 27 passes for 177 yards and four touchdowns through the first three quarters, powering Cincinnati to a commanding 31-10 lead.

The Bengals getting ready for what's ahead of them

With five touchdown passes, Burrow matched his Week 5 performance against the Ravens, recording his fourth game this season with over 250 passing yards. The Bengals now gear up for another crucial divisional battle against Baltimore, facing them on the road this Thursday night in Week 10.

“Yeah, I think just how this season has gone, knowing what's ahead of us, knowing what we're going to have to do to get back into this, one win isn't going to make or break our season. So now I'm gonna strive for perfection every day and every game. So until that happens, what's there to be happy about?” Burrow continued.