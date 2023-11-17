Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has been ruled out with a quad injury vs Ravens. This comes after QB Joe Burrow left the game (wrist)

The Cincinnati Bengals' 2023-24 season might be flashing before their very eyes after quarterback Joe Burrow exited Thursday Night Football with a wrist injury. And the crushing blows have not stopped. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has also been ruled out for the game with a quad injury.

This is not a new issue for the 24-year-old. “Taylor-Britt was on the injury report with a quad injury two weeks ago,” Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network posted on X. “Was listed with a finger this week, but have to imagine what forced him out of the game was a re-aggravation of the quad he hurt against Buffalo.”

The Bengals (5-4) came into this pivotal divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) knowing that a loss would greatly jeopardize their playoffs chances. They trail by double digits in the fourth quarter. This resilient group cannot be easily dismissed, but if Burrow and Taylor-Britt can't make it back for Week 12 and beyond, fans might feel inclined to switch their focus to the NBA.

Cam Taylor-Britt is currently tied for second in interceptions with four and has also recorded 10 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a tackle for loss and 46 combined tackles. While his 69.0 coverage grade on Pro Football Focus leave something to be desired, his 60.1 passer rating allowed is difficult to deny.

Bengals fans are just begging for a ray of optimism after this miserable TNF showdown. Despite the recent thrills, it is safe to say they are ready to depart the roller-coaster ride that is their 2023-24 campaign. We will update you on all of Cincy's injuries as more information comes out.