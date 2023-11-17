If the Cincinnati Bengals were to have any hope of making a deep playoff run, Joe Burrow would be the catalyst. But the Bengals saw those dreams come crashing down after Burrow's latest injury update.

Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Friday. The NFL world was shocked to hear that Burrow was done for the year and questioned the Bengals' next moves.

Burrow suffered his injury against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. After injuring his wrist, Burrow was unable to grip the football let alone throw it. Now, Cincinnati's worst nightmares have come true.

Injuries have hampered Burrow throughout the entire 2023 season as he dealt with a calf injury to begin the year. Overall, he started 10 games for the team, throwing for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Cincinnati is now poised to start Jake Browning in Burrow's absence.

The Bengals are 5-5 on the season, meaning they aren't necessarily out of playoff contention. However, Joe Burrow was the one who commanded the offense. For all of Cincy's talented pass catchers, it's hard for them to reach their peak without their star quarterback on the field.

And for fans, losing Joe Burrow means taking one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL off the field. Cincinnati will try to salvage their season, although expectations are much lower without Burrow. Heading into next year, they'll look for Burrow to come in fully healthy and lead the team back into the postseason.