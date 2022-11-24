Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has become one of the hottest players on fantasy waivers. Perine’s stock continues to rise, with Joe Mixon reportedly still in the concussion protocol and unable to practice, per Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati.com.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon did not practice due to concussion protocol. DE Trey Hendrickson and DT Jay Tufele both did not practice due to illnesses. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) November 23, 2022

Joe Mixon sustained the injury in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. He was only able to finish that game and only registered 20 rushing yards on seven carries. Fortunately for the Bengals, they have one of the most dependable backup running backs in the league, as Perine was able to lead the way, together with Joe Burrow, for Cincinnati, who came away with a 37-30 victory.

Perine stepped up in lieu of Joe Mixon and exploded for three receiving touchdowns to go with a total of 82 yards from scrimmages on 15 total touches.

While there is still a chance Joe Mixon manages to clear the concussion protocol before Week 12’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans this coming Sunday on the road, it makes lots of sense for fantasy owners to prioritize getting Perine from the waivers — if he hasn’t been already. For one, concussions can be pretty hard to read in terms of predicting a player’s timeline for return.

On the season, the Bengals are third in the NFL with 26.5 points per game. Their offense is mostly predicated on Burrow and the passing attack, which also boosts their running backs’ PPR value, as evidenced by Perine’s three-touchdown performance against the Steelers.

If Joe Mixon eventually gets ruled out of Week 12, the soonest he can return will be in Week 13 at home versus the Kansas City Chiefs.