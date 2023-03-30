A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It appears that running back Joe Mixon’s future with the Cincinnati Bengals is in limbo, especially after Cincy team executive vice president Katie Blackburn made a vague take on the tailback’s status.

“Right now he’s there, and we’re gonna plan like that until something different would happen,” Blackburn said about Joe Mixon, per Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “You’ve seen other teams have to make moves. Could we get to that point? Maybe. But it would be down the road. We’d have to see if that’s what makes sense or not.”

Joe Mixon carries a cap hit of $12.761 million in 2023, but the Bengals have the option to cut him to save money. They can also save $10 million if they designate Mixon as a post-June 1 casualty. If that’s the route the Bengals are looking to take, then they will have to find a replacement for Joe Mixon.

The 26-year-old Mixon has led the Bengals in rushing yards in each of the last six seasons. In the 2022 NFL campaign, the former Oklahoma Sooners star rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 210 carries, while adding 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 60 receptions. Mixon’s proven ability to help Cincinnati’s offense not just on the ground but during passing attacks is a factor that will make it harder for the Bengals to come up with a decision to release him.

The Bengals could use the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft to find someone to replace Mixon. Cincinnati holds the No. 28 overall pick this year, which they can use to probably select someone like Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson.