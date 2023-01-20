Despite Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals still being in the playoffs, the NFL has begun selling tickets to a potential Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship game. Mixon wasn’t too happy with the league overlooking the Bengals and seemed ready to prove just how good Cincinnati could be.

Due to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury in Week 17, the NFL altered the location of the AFC Championship game. If the Bills and Chiefs advance, they would play at the Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Over 50,000 tickets were purchased within the first 24 hours of being available, the league announced.

Mixon was asked about the NFL already selling AFC Championship tickets. His response wasn’t very safe for work, yet proved how much the Bengals want to advance, via Marshall Kramsky of WCPO in Cincinnati.

“To be honest, it’s disrespectful, but we’re not worried about that s**t,” Mixon said. “We got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can’t count us out. We’re going to go out there on Sunday and we’re going to do what the hell we got to do to come back with that W. And then we’re going to see what they’re talking about.

The Bengals will face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Both teams faced off back in Week 13, with Cincinnati coming out victorious, 27-24.

Joe Mixon is hoping for a repeat performance in the Bengals’ second bout with the Chiefs. If Cincinnati pulls off the victory, Mixon and the Bengals will be competing for the AFC Championship. The NFL’s pre-sale of Chiefs vs. Bills tickets would be for nothing.