By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t happy with the NFL’s solution to the cancellation of their Week 17 game against the Buffalo Bills amid the Damar Hamlin situation. Joe Mixon made that much clear on Sunday after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens. Amid reports that a coin flip could determine home-field advantage during the Wild Card round, should a number of circumstances be met, Mixon took a shot at the league with a savage touchdown celebration.

After scoring a TD in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, Mixon took off his gloves and unveiled a coin, which he then flipped in the end zone before doing a kicking motion and running back to the sideline.

Tell us how you really feel, Mixon! The Bengals arguably got the short end of the stick when it comes to the NFL’s ruling. After a coin flip was set to be as a possible resolution for the Bengals and Ravens in a potential Wild Card matchup, Mixon didn’t hold back with his TD celebration, complete with an actual coin.

The Ravens were without a number of key starters against the Bengals in Week 18. As a result, Cincinnati jumped out to a first 17-0 lead in the first half, though the Ravens clawed back with a touchdown before halftime.

Mixon had a big first half, highlighted by his touchdown in the first quarter. His celebration is sure to stir the pot with the league, who could potentially slap him with a fine in the aftermath.