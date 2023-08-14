While the Joe Burrow injury saga carries on for the Cincinnati Bengals, they have announced a big move at the quarterback position for their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. After they started Jake Browning in their first preseason game, Trevor Siemian is getting the start for game two, reports ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper.

“Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said at his Monday press conference that the plan is for Trevor Siemian to get the start this time around. Siemian replaced Browning against the Packers and Browning will be the second quarterback into the game this time.”

Both Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning threw an interception for the Bengals in their preseason opener, but Siemian ultimately did enough to earn the starting nod versus the Falcons. The two quarterbacks are seemingly in a quarterback competition to see who backs up Joe Burrow come the start of the regular season.

This is certainly not the quarterback news that Bengals fans are very interested in, as the status of Burrow is all that really matters in Cincinnati right now. Bengals Head coach Zac Taylor has been clear that there is no updated timetable for a return from injury for Joe Burrow, so fans really just have to wait and see for now.

Stay tuned into Bengals training camp and preseason in regards to any more quarterback updates. While Joe Burrow rehabs from injury, either Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning will emerge as the primary backup for Burrow come Week 1 of the regular season.