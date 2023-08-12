Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor has remained even-keeled amid positive signs during Joe Burrow's injury rehab for his calf strain. Friday's Joe Burrow update indicated that the Bengals' quarterback might be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. After Burrow was seen throwing a football without a sleeve on his injured calf and even doing some running on the field, Taylor didn't indicate that Cincinnati's star is at all ahead of schedule.

Soon after Burrow got hurt in training camp at the end of July, Taylor said that the quarterback would be out for several weeks. Before the Bengals were defeated by the Green Bay Packers in Friday's preseason game, Burrow sure looked like he was well on the road to recovery. Taylor wouldn't offer up any kind of an updated timeline.

“I think things are good and he's progressing as he should,” Taylor said, via ESPN.

It would make sense for the Bengals to be overly cautious with Burrow. Cincinnati might be best served to hold Burrow out for the first few weeks of the regular season, making sure that he's completely healthy for a Super Bowl run. Ja'Marr Chase has said that's exactly how the Bengals should handle Burrow's injury rehab.

But there is a chance that Burrow will be good to go when Cincinnati plays its first meaningful game of the 2023 season. Burrow was throwing a football and running (not at full speed) 30 days before the Bengals visit the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian are competing to start if Burrow misses time. Browning went 10-of-17 for 95 yards and an interception against the Packers. Siemian went 15-of-28 for 121 yards and a pick in the Bengals' preseason opener.