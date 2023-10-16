Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf got a dose of his own medicine on Sunday. Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt never gave him an inch in their 17-13 victory over the visiting Seahawks in Week 6. Taylor-Britt's fellow cornerback Mike Hilton thought it was a case of a bully getting overpowered, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner, Jr.

“Today, (Metcalf) got bullied. Bullies get bullied. We know that is Metcalf's type of game, he wants to get in guys' head, get in corners' head. We knew once we put 2-9 on him, all that was dead,” Mike Hilton said.

Cam Taylor-Britt made life miserable for DK Metcalf

Bengals defensive coorindator Lou Anarumo felt Cam Tayl0r-Britt was the best matchup for Metcalf. He felt Taylor-Britt could keep up with one of the fastest wideouts in the league. The Bengals defensive back proved him right. Taylor-Britt picked off Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith early in the fourth quarter. His interception eventually led to a field goal that gave Cincinnati a four-point lead. The Bengals' defense held serve the rest of the way as they won their second straight game. Cincinnati improved to 3-3 after a disastrous 1-3 start.

On the other hand, DK Metcalf had 69 receiving yards on four receptions against Cam Taylor-Britt's stingy defense on Sunday. He injured his hip earlier in the game but somehow took the field after team physicians examined him in the locker room.

Television cameras caught the look of anguish on Geno Smith's face after he threw his second interception of the game. However, Metcalf told reporters he broke off his route early which caused Smith to mistime his throw. The former eventually took the blame for the botched play.

“That was my fault. That was not on Geno or anybody else. Solely my fault…That's on me…didn't do the right thing on that play,” DK Metcalf said.

The Bengals head into their bye week on a two-game winning streak. Hopefully, they will pick up where they left off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8.