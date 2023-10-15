Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is faced with yet another injury to battle through. Metcalf injured his hip in Sunday's Week 6 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the team. Metcalf was ruled to be questionable to return to the game, but was able to find his way back onto the field fairly quick.

It's a good sign that Metcalf was able to return to the game, but the Seahawks weren't able to pull out a win, falling 17-13 in Cincinnati. Seattle dropped to 3-2 on the season with the loss after the bye week.

DK Metcalf's season

Metcalf caught four passes for 69 yards in the defeat. He entered the game with 18 catches for 268 yards and two scores on the season, so it has been a relatively quiet season for the Seahawks star.

Seattle's offense is more of a ground-and-pound attack, and a couple of their games have ended in blowouts, meaning more running and less throwing. As a No. 1 receiver, Metcalf is also bound to be double teamed fairly often, especially in the red zone. This gives opportunities for Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker III to score more often, which has been the case so far.

It's fair to question whether Metcalf has been fully healthy this season. He has been questionable before multiple games this season, but suited up for all of them. The past two weeks Metcalf had been dealing with a hamstring injury. Perhaps he'd been playing through the pain rather than miss a contest.

It will be interesting to monitor DK Metcalf's status ahead of next week's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.