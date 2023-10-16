Two interceptions from QB Geno Smith in the second half helped sink the Seattle Seahawks as they lost 17-13 to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. After the game, Smith was quick to accept blame for the loss and the offense's poor play.

Not so fast, said wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Breaking down Smith's second interception, Metcalf absolved his quarterback from responsibility. “That was my fault,” the wideout told reporters after the game, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. “That was not on Geno or anybody else. Solely my fault.”

Metcalf admitted to breaking off his route early, since he felt Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt undercutting him. Metcalf was going into “scramble mode” when Smith released the throw, which was subsequently picked off by a diving Taylor-Britt.

For his part, Smith blamed no one but himself after the painful loss, which dropped the Seahawks to 3-2. “That's on me…didn’t do the right thing on that play,” per Dugar.

Looking beyond a single play, Smith was clearly not happy with the way the game went as a whole. “Those are things that are not characteristic of the way I’ve been playing and I know that I can be a lot better. I need to look myself in the mirror and figure those things out, so I will.”

What makes the loss even more painful for Smith and the Seahawks is that it came against a struggling Bengals offense. Joe Burrow had another flat outing, opening the door for the Seahawks to steal a road win. More importantly, Seattle missed the chance to gain ground in the NFC West on a day that the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Cleveland Browns.

The good news for Seahawks fans is that players on the team hold themselves accountable first, and don't point fingers. That seemingly bodes well as the team looks to get back into the win column at home against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.