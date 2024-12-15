The 5-8 Cincinnati Bengals are playing the 3-10 Tennessee Titans in Week 15, and while the game means nothing in the playoff race, the first half has been a wild ride. There have been turnovers, TDs, big men rumbling, and unfortunately for Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard, an injury right after scoring a touchdown.

With the Bengals down 14-7 to the Titans, head coach Zac Taylor called a pass play from the 2-yard line with DE Sam Hubbard lined up at tight end. After Joe Burrow gave a hard play-action fake, Hubbard found himself wide open in the end zone for the first catch and first offensive touchdown of his career. The pass-rusher did have a target back in 2018 but didn't make the grab.

That career highlight for Hubbard was followed with a tough break, though, as the star player exited the game.

“Injury Update: DE Sam Hubbard has a right knee injury,” the Bengals reported on their X, formerly Twitter, account. “He has been declared out.”

While Sam Hubbard did pop right up and celebrate his touchdown, it seems as though the injury may have happened on that play. The defender did land hard on his right knee while making the catch.

This tough combination of moments in the Bengals-Titans Week 15 game is somewhat unsurprising in this wild game. Prior to the Hubbard score and subsequent injury, there was a Tenessee TD where the offensive line carried running back Tyjae Spears up and over the goal line, and 360-pound Titans defensive lineman T'Vonte Sweat picked up a fumble and ran it back 30 yards the other way.

Interestingly, the Bengals-Titans game was the perfect place for a defensive lineman to catch a touchdown. That's because the last time a primary defensive player registered a receiving touchdown was just over a year ago. That went to Titans defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons on Nov. 19, 2023, against the Jaguars.