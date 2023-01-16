The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are locked into a tight, AFC Wild Card matchup. Thus far, the game has been what a lot of people expected. It has been very physical with Baltimore mostly taking the punch to Cincinnati.

With the game tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter, the Ravens were on the march. They got the ball all the way inside the one-yard line. That is where the game changed. Ravens QB Tyler Huntley attempted to leap over the top and stretch out the football for a score. Instead, the ball was poked loose and corralled by Sam Hubbard.

Hubbard ran 98 yards for the longest fumble return touchdown in NFL playoff history, per ESPN Stats & Info. Following the extra point, the Bengals lead 24-17 with only a few minutes remaining in the AFC Wild Card game.

Huntley had played a really good game to that point. He has been efficient throwing the ball, had a number of big runs, including a 35-yarder on that drive setting up a first and goal. He had also done a good job taking care of the football following a first-possession interception.

The Bengals jumped out to an early 9-0 lead. Following a field goal, Bengals QB Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a five-yard touchdown. Evan McPherson then missed the extra point. However, the Ravens bounced back to score the next 10 points to take a 10-9 lead into halftime.

The Bengals then re-took the lead as Burrow rushed it in himself. In doing so, Burrow joined exclusive Bengals company in playoff history. The Ravens running game had been the equalizer, having rushed for nearly 150 yards.

One has to wonder, will this one play be the difference between these AFC North rivals?