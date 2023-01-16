The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough matchup against an upset-seeking Baltimore Ravens Sunday night in an NFC Wild-Card Round matchup, and it could get even harder for Joe Burrow and company to score a victory, with two key Bengals players seemingly picking up injuries in the first half.

Cincy cornerback Eli Apple went down with an apparent injury in the second quarter but after getting medical attention has been ruled good to go back on the field. However, the Bengals also saw offensive lineman Jonah Williams sustain a much more serious-looking lower-body injury.

Williams has been a major player for the Bengals’ offensive line that protects quarterback Joe Burrow. He has been one of the most consistent performers for the Bengals, as his durability is simply astounding, to say the least. Williams appeared in 99.46 percent of offensive snaps for the Bengals back in the 2022 NFL regular season. That’s a total of 1,101 snaps, meaning he only missed six snaps throughout the regular season. Only guard Cordell Volson had seen more snaps than Williams. (Cordon was in all 1,107 Bengals offensive snaps.)

Hopefully for the Bengals, Williams did not suffer an injury that would cost him to miss at least another game, assuming they survive the Ravens. Baltimore has taken a one-point lead to the locker room at the half, so the Bengals’ backs are currently against the wall. Burrow and company still can get it together and stage a much bigger performance in the second half. They still have the weapons on offense to overpower Baltimore, which doesn’t have the benefit of having Lamar Jackson under center.