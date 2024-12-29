The Cincinnati Bengals kept their playoff hopes alive with an insane overtime victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 17. If Tee Higgins wasn't on the roster, it's fair to wonder if the Bengals would've came out victorious.

Set to be a free agent after playing on the franchise tag, much has been made about Higgins' future in Cincinnati. However, he's hopeful his performance against the Broncos proved to Bengals' decision makers why he deserves the bag, via Joe Danneman of Fox19.

“I hope,” Higgins said with a smile when asked if he proved his value.

The wide receiver grabbed a game-leading 11 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns. His third score put the final nail in the coffin and secured Cincinnati a 30-24 victory. At 8-8, they'll still need some help to get into the playoffs. However, beating the Broncos was the first step.

Whatever happens playoff wise in Week 18, the Bengals will be traveling to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Week 17 could've marked the final time Tee Higgins plays in front of the home fans at Paycor Stadium. But if it is, Higgins is elated to have ended his time there on such a high-note, via Around the NFL.

“You never know what happens in the future, but I was just able to – if it is – go out with a bang,” Higgins said.

The Bengals already have a star receiver in Ja'Marr Chase. But the combination of him and Tee Higgins is what makes Cincinnati so scary. The Broncos decided to focus on Chase, allowing a massive game from Higgins. The inverse strategy would've led to a big Chase game. It's hard for a defense to truly lock down two receivers of their caliber; especially with Joe Burrow throwing the ball.

Both sides weren't able to agree to a deal last offseason, leading to the franchise tag. Playoffs or not, Higgins is hoping he has done enough to prove why he should stay.