The Cincinnati Bengals received some good news ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. After missing the first two weeks of the season, wide receiver Tee Higgins says that he expects to play on Monday Night Football.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins tells reporters he “feels great” and plans to play Monday vs. Commanders after missing 1st two games with a hamstring injury,” NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Higgins noted that he feels healthy, and this is positive news for the Bengals as they try to get their offense on track. Joe Burrow will also be pleased to have another one of his top receivers back in the fold.

Tee Higgins returning is a plus for the Bengals' offense

Tee Higgins has been sidelined for the Bengals with a hamstring issue, and it was uncertain when he would come back. Hamstring injuries have always been tricky to determine the severity, and Higgins wanted to make sure he was fully recovered. After practice, Higgins spoke to reporters about his injury.

“You never want to rush your hamstring,” Higgins said. “Those are really serious injuries, and you know what they say? Once you feel good, you want to take another week. So obviously, y'all see me working out pregame versus the Chiefs, felt pretty good, but just to be cautious, I wanted to give it another week and be ready for this business.”

Last year, Higgins had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns, and he'll be looking to have more production on the field when he comes back on Monday Night. It'll be interesting to see how many snaps Higgins receives, and if he'll be full-go.