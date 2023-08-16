The Cincinnati Bengals received positive news regarding wide receiver Tee Higgins, who landed awkwardly on his right leg at practice on Monday. He is back at Bengals practice on Wednesday wearing a compression sleeve on the same leg but there does not appear to be any worry about it, according to Paul Dehner Jr.

Training camp injuries are always scary, regardless of how minor they may be. When they happen to a player of Higgins' caliber, the worry levels reach another plateau. Higgins appears to have no hitch in his step during his first drills back, according to Jay Morrison, which should ease the worries of the Cincinnati faithful.

Bengals fans already had to hold their breaths after Joe Burrow was carted off at practice a few weeks ago with a calf strain. Burrow has yet to return to practice in a full capacity but is progressing well according to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Higgins is once again expected to be a major part of the Bengals' offense in 2023. Along with Ja'marr Chase, the duo creates perhaps the best wide receiver tandem in the NFL.

Higgins had another solid season in 2022, catching 74 passes for 1,029 yards and seven touchdowns. He added a touchdown and 148 receiving yards in three playoff games as the Bengals narrowly missed out on their second straight trip to the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati is once again expected to top the AFC North division and make a deep postseason run in 2023. They'll face the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.