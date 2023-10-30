The Cincinnati Bengals became the latest team to add to the growing woes of the San Francisco 49ers, thanks in large part to the big game of quarterback Joe Burrow in Week 8. Burrow torched the Niners' defense for 283 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while connecting on 28 of his 32 throws.

It was a performance that left Cincy wide receiver Tee Higgins thinking Burrow is not from this world.

“He’s an alien,” Higgins said about Burrow following the quarterback's expert dissection of San Francisco's stop unit to lead the Bengals to a 31-17 victory in Santa Clara (h/t Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer).

After a poor start to the 2023 NFL season in which they won just once through their first four games, Burrow and the Bengals have seemingly righted their ship. They are now on a three-game win streak, all against teams from the NFC West division. Before taking down the 49ers, the Bengals defeated the Arizona Cardinals on the road and the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 5 and Week 8, respectively.

Overcoming the Niners must be huge to the morale of Burrow and the Bengals, who are still playing catch up to the rest of their rivals in the extremely tight AFC North division race. Cincinnati, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns all have identical 4-3 records, though, the Bengals are still in last place.

With Burrow on a groove, though, the Bengals could be on their way to rising up to the top of the AFC North. They have a matchup against the Buffalo Bulls in Week 9 at home.