On Sunday, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got to over .500 on the 2023 season with an impressive road victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Burrow looked the most mobile that he has been so far on the year and the Bengals were able to pick up their third straight win after what had been a frustrating start to the campaign.

After the game, Burrow addressed reports of a lingering calf injury that he seems to have at least begun to recover from.

“It's feeling really good. It felt pretty much back to normal,” said Burrow, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “It was nice to get back to moving again, making plays for my team.”

Joe Burrow's calf injury was a large part of the reason the Bengals stumbled out of the gates in 2023. Although the former number one overall pick has played in every game thus far this season, his mobility was clearly compromised in weeks past by the injury; however, those concerns were not present on Sunday, as he consistently found running lanes in the San Francisco defense when the pocket collapsed around him and was able to make the 49ers pay.

Burrow finished the afternoon with an impressive stat line of 28 of 32 pass attempts completed, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Bengals will look to make it four wins in a row when they next take the field in a marquee matchup against the Buffalo Bills on November 5. That game, a home game, is slated to kick off at 8:20 PM ET from Cincinnati.