The Cincinnati Bengals coming off their bye week will head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers who are on a two-game losing streak coming into this home matchup. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Bengals-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) are coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season and went into the bye week with some momentum. Now, they had an extra week of rest and to game plan against the San Francisco 49ers who are coming into this game banged up. If there ever was a time for the Bengals to take full advantage of a vulnerable team, now is that time. They will be looking to make it three straight as they head out on the road in this Sunday afternoon contest against the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers (5-2) have struggled in back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings in prime time. Their offense felt the absence of both Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Trent Williams in their loss to the Browns and then Samuels and Williams in their loss to the Vikings.

Now, they head back home but without their starting quarterback Brock Purdy who was in concussion protocol all week.

Here are the Bengals-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bengals-49ers Odds

Cincinnati Bengals: +6 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers: -6 (-110)

Over: 43.5 (-118)

Under: 43.5 (-104)

How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Bengals Could Cover The Spread

The Cincinnati Bengals had a rough start to the season dropping four straight before winning each of their last two games before their bye week. Joe Burrow is finally getting back into the swing of things as he seems to be getting back to full health along with the rest of the offense. Now, with Burrow and a completely healthy offense they can push this 49ers team even more than they have been in their last two games.

The 49ers had trouble keeping the Vikings offense without star wideout Justin Jefferson in check which bodes well for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins who should feast off this secondary as long as the Bengals offensive line can keep Burrow protected against the front-7 of the 49ers. This could be the game that Burrow and company come and show that they have what it takes to make a run to the playoffs and serve the 49ers their third straight loss.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The San Francisco 49ers are certainly in a rut losing two straight games for the first time this season. They lost key playmakers on offense which has been limiting them. Brock Purdy is available to play this week after he cleared concussion protocol. Sam Darnold was lined up to start just in case, but with Purdy healthy they will roll with him.

Final Bengals-49ers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an interesting matchup between these two playoff hopefuls. The Bengals are pushing towards getting back to .500 meanwhile, the 49ers are attempting to stop the losing skid and get back to their winning ways. Burrow will need to push the ball downfield to create the big plays that hurt the 49ers' secondary over their last two games. If they can scheme to get Chase open down the field he could have a field day much like Jordan Addison did last week.

Ultimately, the bye week could be the biggest factor here for the Bengals as they should be the fresher team coming into the matchup and ready to bring it to the 49ers, so taking the points here is the most logical choice if the 49ers continue to be favorites when they are not at full strength.

Final Bengals-49ers Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Bengals +5.5 (-110)